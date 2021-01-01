From hue

HUE Pen Camo Cozy Knit PJ Set

Description

Cozy up in the HUE Pen Camo Cozy Knit PJ Set, perfect for gifting! This set includes a long sleeve relaxed fit top with graphic front design and novelty print pajama pants with a comfort elastic waistband. Top: The tee is crafted from a soft, lightweight jersey with a graphic print at the front. Crew neck, long sleeves and a straight hem. Bottom: Pajama pant is crafted from a soft, lightweight jersey. All over graphic print and an elastic waist. Shirt: 95% polyester, 5% spandex; Pant: 60% cotton, 40% rayon. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Waist Measurement: 27 in Outseam: 40 in Inseam: 30 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 18 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.

