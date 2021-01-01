Dainolite PEM-344HP Pembroke 4 Light 34" Wide Single Tier Linear Chandelier with Fabric Shade Polished Chrome / Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Dainolite PEM-344HP Pembroke 4 Light 34" Wide Single Tier Linear Chandelier with Fabric Shade Features:Includes fabric oval shadeRequires (4) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulbsIncludes (1) 8", (1) 11", and (1) 20" downrodsMade in CanadaDimmable with appropriate dimming switchIncludes 1 year manufacturer warrantyUL listed for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 10"Width: 34"Depth: 9"Maximum Height: 42"Minimum Height: 2"Shade Height: 10"Shade Depth: 9"Shade Width: 34"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Depth: 5.5"Canopy Width: 8.5"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 100wWattage: 400wVoltage: 120v Polished Chrome / Silver