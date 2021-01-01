From olukai
OluKai Pehuea Heu
In and out of the house with the ease of warmth, in the OluKai Pehuea Heu. Loafer in a leather upper. Dual goring for easy slip-on design. OluKai logo leather tab. Interior lined with a soft and cozy shearling. Everfit contoured footbed that offers extraordinary resilience, cushion, and support. Athletic-inspired rubber outsole. Real, dyed sheep shearling. Fur origin: New Zealand. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 10, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.