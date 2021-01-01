Peg 4-Light Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier
Description
Features:Fixture Design: SputnikFixture Shape: Modern Linear Number of Lights: 4Number of Tiers: 1Finish: Rustic IronStyle: RusticSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoQuality Score: 0.15Spefications:Dimensions:Overall Weight: 4.7Adjustable Hanging Length: NoOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Body Height - Top to Bottom: 25Body Width - Side to Side: 15Body Depth - Front to Back: 15Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No