Peever 94.5'' Wide Symmetrical Reclining Corner Sectional
Description
Features:Overall : 94.5”x94.5”x38.2”HAssembly Required : YesSeating Capacity - to Migrate: 5Pattern: Solid ColorRemovable Cushions: NoTufted Cushions: NoSeat Style: Tight seatSkirted: NoSeating Capacity (SC): 2Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 38.2 InchesOverall Width - Side to Side: 94.5 InchesOverall Depth - Front to Back: 94.5 InchesSleeper Sofa: NoSleeper Sofa: NoSharing this sectional motion sofa with your friends, family, and guests. Wrapped with soft fabric and framed with hardwood, quality and durability are guaranteed for your enjoyment.Product Type: Corner SectionalShape: L-ShapedOrientation: SymmetricalDesign: RecliningSleeper Size: Sleeper Mechanism: Reclining Type: Mattress Included: NoMattress Type: Seating Capacity: 3Upholstery Material: FabricUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Black Fabric): BlackUpholstery Color (Fabric: Red Fabric): RedSeat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Solid WoodBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Wood Species: Leg Color: BlackArm Type: Square ArmsSlipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Location: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Durability: No Extra DurabilityProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFoam Density: 1.6 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamJoinery: Ottoman Component Included: NoNumber of ottomans included: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: X: Clean by lightly brushing and/or vacuuming to remove dustComponent Connector: Cushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Weight Capacity Per Seat: 300Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesDouble Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Water Repellant: No ResiliencyLicense Product: Spefications:TAA Compliant: YesISTA 1A Certified: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: SCS Certified: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global