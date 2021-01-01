From garnier
Garnier Black Peel Off Mask With Charcoal Facial Treatments 1.7 fl oz, Clean+
This black charcoal peel off facial mask purifies skin for deep cleansing, visibly removes deep pore impurities, helps remove blackheads and minimizes pores to reveal a fresh, healthy looking complexion This liquid to peel off black charcoal face mask can be customized to your skin care needs and can be applied to the T zone, chin area or nose only This pore purifying charcoal face mask is suitable for all skin types with clogged pores, Dermatologist tested for safety and it’s formulated without oil, parabens and silicones Black charcoal peel off facial mask dries in 20 minutes and conforms to the skin’s surface to strip out impurities, visibly reduce pore size and remove dirt and oil for clear skin at home Garnier Skinactive Black Peel-O? Mask with Charcoal is formulated with Salicylic Acid and it’s suitable for both men and women