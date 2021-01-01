Robert Abbey Peek Mini Pendant Light - Color: Silver - Size: 1 light

Illuminate your home with the sleek and versatile design of the Peek Mini Pendant by Robert Abbey. This contemporary fixture begins at a circular canopy that sends a thin stem down to a cylindrical housing. Its light source casts a warm glow in every direction, filtered through a frosted diffuser that seamless bands around the piece to soften its glow. This sleek ceiling fixture makes the perfect addition to a kitchen island or dining space as it fills the room with glare-free light. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Aluminum