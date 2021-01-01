From boricua strong
Pedro Albizu Campos Yo Soy Boricua Puerto Rico Flag Tote Bag
Advertisement
Borinquena Lyrics. Enjoy a cup of Puerto Rican coffee with this Pedro Albizu Campos shirt. Put on your favorite puerto rico hat and wear it special with this funny & unique t-shirt, A must to gift for true Boricuas. Viva Puerto Rico, Puerto RIcan National Anthem. Puerto Rico Shirt Campos fans will love this design. Get this Awesome Boricua shirt or give it as gift to your puerto rican friends and family! Get this shirt today and say Wepa! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.