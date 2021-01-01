Pedri Handmade Handwoven Wool Gray Area Rug

Set a simple foundation in any room of your home with this rug. A nice addition to traditional aesthetics, this piece can blend in with both monochromatic and vibrant ensembles. It features a loop-and-pile texture and natural abrash that creates a striated look. Each rug is handcrafted in a lori-loom weave using a combination of wool and silkette. The gray color palette gives this rug its essential versatility. Try rolling it out in your master suite bedroom to refresh your space with simple style, or set it down in your living room to define your entertainment ensemble space. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'