Advertisement
The Feiss Pediment three light outdoor wall fixture in dark weathered zinc enhances the beauty of your property, makes your home safer and more secure, and increases the number of pleasurable hours you spend outdoors. Inspired by distinctive, outdoor lanterns commonly found throughout the streets of London, the crowning detail of the traditional Pediment outdoor lighting collection by Feiss is its classically, curving roof line. The hinged and latched front panel adds a historical reference and also makes relamping easy. The clear seeded glass subtly obscures the lamping and helps create the visual appearance of vintage gas lanterns. Offered in either dark weathered zinc or dark aged copper finishes, the collection includes 12â¦£8364;Ý and 18â¦£8364;Ý 2-light outdoor wall lanterns, 18â¦£8364;Ý and 24â¦£8364;Ý 3-light outdoor wall lanterns, 2-light outdoor post, 2-light outdoor hanging lantern and a 2-light outdoor flush mount. Feiss Pediment 10-in W 1-Light Dark Weathered Zinc Transitional Wall Sconce | OL11104DWZ