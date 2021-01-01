Pedestal Coffee Table
Description
Features:Made out of cast acrylicGlass TopContemporary designFunctional artSuitable for residential and commercial useHand made in USAProduct Type: Coffee TablePieces Included: Stools Included: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryTop Shape: RoundTop Color: ClearBase Color (Table Base Color: Light Purple/Fuchsia/Dark Purple/Apple Green): Light Purple/Fuchsia/Dark Purple/Apple GreenBase Color (Table Base Color: Orange/Brown/Yellow/Tangerine): Orange/Brown/Yellow/TangerineBase Color (Table Base Color: Clear): ClearTop Material: GlassTop Material Details: glassTop Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Glass Type: Tempered GlassTop Wood Species: Base Material: AcrylicBase Material Details: Cast acrylicBase Metal Finish Application: PolishedBase Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: Gloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: PedestalQueen Anne Legs: NoWheels Included: NoFolding: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Included: Wattage per Bulb: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Weight Capacity: 100Country of Origin: United StatesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseNumber of Tables Included: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Storage Included: NoHidden Storage Compartment: Trunk Storage: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Top Design: Tray Top: NoOpen Base: NoSet Type: Made In [EU Only]: United StatesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAScratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoInlay: NoInlay Material: Designer: ShahroozDesigner Type: CelebrityMain Wood Joinery Method: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:SCS Certified: TAA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): CE Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: BS 5852 Certified: FIRA Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: GSA Approved: CALGreen Compliant: Energy Star Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: UKCA Marked: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 42" L x 42" W, 16" H x 48" L x 48" W): 16Overall Length - End to End (Size: 16" H x 42" L x 42" W): 42Overall Length - End to End (Size: 16" H x 48" L x 48" W): 48