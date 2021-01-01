Pebble B/C LED Pendant Light by ANDlight - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (PEB-P-B-SL-C-PL-120)

The Pebble B/C LED Pendant Light features two handcrafted glass shades pieced together to create a majestic piece inspired by the natural beauty of stones. The pendant light can be hung in dining rooms and living spaces. The two shades placed together at different angles creates ambient lighting. In 2013, Vancouver-based ANDlight was founded with a mission to bring original design ideas to life through modern manufacturing technologies and a large network of client support. Committed to eco-friendly products that are both functional and dynamic, ANDlight strives to stand out with their unique LED lighting options. From pendants to floor lamps, their lighting products include a diverse range of options to suit a chic style for any space. Color: Grey. Finish: Slate