Lumisource Pebble 24 in. Walnut and Blue Counter Stool (Set of 2), Multi-Colored

Add a sleek touch to your kitchen with the Lumisource Pebble Bar Stool. This stool has an armless design, so you can fit it under the table or bar. Featuring a mid-century modern style, it showcases the perfect balance between form and function with its look. It has a full back for the comfortable feel of a dining chair yet with the look of a stool. This stool has a metal frame, so it is resilient to everyday wear and tear. It has a blue cushion, which will add a delicate and understated touch to your home. This stool features a foot rest, ensuring a more ergonomic design and promoting better alignment. Color: Multi-Colored.