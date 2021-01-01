From hinkley
Pearson Outdoor Wall Light by Hinkley - Color: Clear - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (29060BU)
The Pearson Outdoor Wall Light from Hinkley Lighting provides a bright glow to the outside of the home while presenting with a graceful, cultured style that elevates the dÃ©cor. Made of aluminum, this modern piece showcases a rectangular motif with graceful curves at either end that leads to an elegant and appealing cylinder of clear glass. The single lamp within the glass housing brings a full and inviting glow to the surrounding area. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Clear. Finish: Burnished Bronze