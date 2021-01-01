Well Woven Pearl Nora 3 ft. 11 in. x 5 ft. 3 in. Modern Abstract Vintage Distressed Soft Dark Grey Area Rug

Transform your interior space with the Well Woven Pearl Collection 3 ft. 11 in. x 5 ft. 3 in. Area Rug. This rug has a modern style, adding an upscale touch to your living area. It has a stain-resistant construction and antimicrobial materials. Designed with gray features, this rug will bring a grounding touch to any room. It has an abstract pattern, making it an ideal statement piece for your living area. With a 100% microfiber design, it is an incredibly long-lasting choice for your home. Color: Dark Grey.