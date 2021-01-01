From alo
ALO Peak Bra
You're at the top of your game in this ALO Yoga Peak Bra! This asymmetrical sports bra effortlessly combines coverage, support, and style for a look that works it from the studio to the street. Perfect for low-impact sports. Four-way stretch allows a wider range of movement and accelerates dry time. Moisture-wicking technology draws perspiration away from the body and towards the surface where it can evaporate. Asymmetric neckline with cutout detail. Sleeveless cut. Elastic band under bust adds support and comfort. 87% nylon, 13% spandex. Contrast: 92% polyester, 8% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.