From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Peacock Feathers Multi 5 ft. x 8 ft. Nature Area Rug
Advertisement
From contemporary to classic, the New Wave Collection has a design to tempt every taste! Each rug in this collection was created with our advanced print technology for the truest color clarity and refined details honed to perfection. A mid-weight cut pile base is thoughtfully crafted of premium nylon yarn, packing a punch with reliable stain protection and resistance to everyday wear-and-tear. The durable nylon styles of the New Wave Collection are ideal for almost any space, including even high traffic areas. Featuring a stunning peacock, this rug's design is artistic and elegant. Printed on the same machines that manufacture one of the worlds leading brands of printed carpet, this rug is extremely durable and vibrant. This technology allows the use of multiple colors to create a rug that is wonderfully designed and applicable to any room in your home. Crafted completely in the USA, this rug is made from durable nylon.