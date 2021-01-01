From mizuno
Mizuno Peachtree 51st Rider Waveknit
Advertisement
Take flight on your fastest run yet with the limited edition Mizuno Peachtree 51st Rider Waveknit! Support Type : Neutral to underpronation (supination). WaveKnit stretch-woven upper offers a breathable, sock-like fit with incredible stretch and hold for long-lasting wear. Flat laces for traditional lace-up closure with a lightly padded tongue and collar. U4icX midsole delivers a soft underfoot feeling and smooth transition. Parallel Wave Plate technology disperses shock throughout the sole for superior cushioning and enhanced stability. X10 carbon rubber outsole provides long-lasting wear and 360Â° grip. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.