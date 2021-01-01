From madison park

Madison Park Peached 100% Percale Cotton Breathable Absorbent Ultra Soft Luxury Premium Hotel Sheet Set Bedding, Full, Purple

$32.82 on sale
($49.99 save 34%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

FEATURES -Our sheet sets are everything you expect and a little bit more. The sheets are woven in the classic percale style which is highly breathable yet very durable. SET INCLUDE - 1 Flat Sheet, 2 Standard Pillowcases, 1 Fitted Sheet MEASUREMENT -1 Flat Sheet - 81(W) inches x 96(L) inches, 2 Standard Pillowcases - 20(W) inches x 31(L) inches Each, 1 Fitted Sheet - 54(W) inches x 75(L) inches + 15 inches pocket depth MATERIAL DETAIL - 100% Cotton percale EASY CARE - Machine wash cold on gentle cycle, tumble dry on low heat, do not bleach

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com