From retro classic vintage t-shirts

Retro Classic Vintage T-Shirts Peace Sign Hippie Soul Tshirt Cute Daisy Lover Gifts Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Daisy Peace Sign Hippie Soul Tshirt is a great gift idea for flower daisy loves who love freedom, Summer Holiday,hippie lifestyle,International Day of Peace, 60s 70s or any summer occasions. Wear this PEACE LOVE Hippy Costume Shirt with a trippy look and flowers to the next event or party. Perfect Hippy shirt gift for groovy tee lovers & colorful psychedelic peace sign lovers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com