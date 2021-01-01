From latitude
Latitude Peace Paint Reversible Bed-in-a-Bag Bedding Set
Get the Peace Paint Comforter Set and give your bedroom an electric and funky makeover like never before. It is a reversible comforter set that includes a comforter and sham. It is available in twin, full and queen sizes, allowing you to choose the one that is ideal for your bed size. The machine washable comforter is made from soft microfiber and polyester, ensuring warmth as well as soft comfort. The bedding set, with its unique design and looks will be specially suited for children's and teenagers bedrooms. Bring home the peace sign bedding set in exciting colors and transform the looks of your bedroom décor.