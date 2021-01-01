Gender-queer Cloths Gift Queer Pride LGBT-Q Ally Peace Love Gender-queer Pride Sunflower LGBT-Q Proud Ally Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Support equality and human rights and be a proud ally by getting this peace love apparel! This design is perfect for your mom, dad-dy, brother, sister, girlfriend, boyfriend, or best-friend who identified themselves as a queer Be a proud genderqueer and get this peace love apparel! It's a great way to show your love and make a great statement for the LGBT-Q community. It's a nice present for men or women and for couple for pride month. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only