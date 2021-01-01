Home Decorators Collection Peace Brick 8 ft. x 8 ft. Round Area Rug

Decorate any floor with the Home Decorators Collection Expressions Collection 8 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug. This tufted rug features a classic style, which will complement your current decor with a refined touch. It has stain-resistant fabrics and fade-resistant materials, which ensure that it won't discolor. It has an oriental print, bringing in an elaborate accent to your home design with a classic elegance. This rug is designed with elements of red, boosting the color scheme of your space. With a 100% polypropylene construction, it will be an extremely long-lasting choice for any room. It has a plush pile, making it comfortable to walk on. Color: Brick.