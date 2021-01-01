PE SQUAD Physical Education Back To School Phys Ed Teacher Premium T-Shirt

Cute grunge military style unicorn rainbow design for P.E. student, trainers ready to crush lesson plans, motivated home tutor, or educated graffiti rebel coaching crew Awesome sand art style for dedicated phys ed assistant first day of class, gym activity, hello preschooler welcome party, sports athletics coach, or 100 days / last day of school This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.