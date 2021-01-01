From jesco lighting
Jesco Lighting PD407-GN Evisage VI 1 Light LED Pendant with Hand Blown Glass Square Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Jesco Lighting PD407-GN Evisage VI 1 Light LED Pendant with Hand Blown Glass Square Shade Enhance any room with PD407 and PD408’s hand-blown colored glass pendants whose shades shimmer with iridescence. Saturated accent bands encircle its cylindrical shape with golden specks that provide a lustrous finish to convey elegance and a modern style. Patterns and designs may vary due to hand-blown production methods. Includes E26 socket set and mounting hardware. E26 vintage-style LED bulb is recommended. Bulb not included.Features:Made of metalIncludes seedy green glass shadeLocation rated to be installed in dry locationsIncludes seedy green glass shadeDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDimensions:Height: 7.875"Width: 7.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoDimmable: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60Shade Specifications:Shade Height: 7.875"Shade depth: 7.5"Shade Material: GlassShade Width: 7.5"Compliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Brushed Nickel