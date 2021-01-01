From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting PD310603 Capsula 3 Light 8" Wide Multi Light Pendant Polished Nickel / Water Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kuzco Lighting PD310603 Capsula 3 Light 8" Wide Multi Light Pendant A geometric cylinder with closed rounded ends, composed of our stunning water glass. From casual to vibrant chic interiors, the elegant Capsula collection and its utilitarian design will work in any space.FeaturesAdjustable heightDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes a clear water glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 22-7/8"Minimum Height: 29-3/16"Maximum Hanging Height: 29-3/16"Width: 7-7/8"Depth: 7-7/8"Product Weight: 10.3 lbsChain Length: 72"Cord Length: 144"Canopy Height: 13/16"Canopy Width: 4-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: T10Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel / Water