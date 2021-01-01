From kuzco lighting

Kuzco Lighting PD309119 Amor 20" Wide Abstract Pendant Natural Brass / Opal Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Kuzco Lighting PD309119 Amor 20" Wide Abstract Pendant Fall in love with the simplicity and romance of Amor, whose delicate glow will instantly create a romantic atmosphere. With an opaque tube that softly diffuses the light, it has an atmospheric and calming effect.FeaturesAdjustable heightDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsFixture includes (3) 12" and (1) 6" downrodsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 21-1/2"Minimum Height: 30-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 30-1/2"Width: 19-5/8"Depth: 4-13/16"Product Weight: 2.24 lbsCord Length: 144"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: T10Bulb Included: No Natural Brass / Opal

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com