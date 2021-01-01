From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting PD309119 Amor 20" Wide Abstract Pendant Natural Brass / Opal Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kuzco Lighting PD309119 Amor 20" Wide Abstract Pendant Fall in love with the simplicity and romance of Amor, whose delicate glow will instantly create a romantic atmosphere. With an opaque tube that softly diffuses the light, it has an atmospheric and calming effect.FeaturesAdjustable heightDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsFixture includes (3) 12" and (1) 6" downrodsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 21-1/2"Minimum Height: 30-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 30-1/2"Width: 19-5/8"Depth: 4-13/16"Product Weight: 2.24 lbsCord Length: 144"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: T10Bulb Included: No Natural Brass / Opal