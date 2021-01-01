From kuzco lighting

Kuzco Lighting PD3007 Victoria 7" Wide LED Mini Pendant Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Kuzco Lighting PD3007 Victoria 7" Wide LED Mini Pendant FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of steelFixture includes a clear glass and frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 120" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 9"Width: 7"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 2.2 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/8"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 171Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 3 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Chrome

