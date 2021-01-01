Kuzco Lighting PD3007 Victoria 7" Wide LED Mini Pendant Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kuzco Lighting PD3007 Victoria 7" Wide LED Mini Pendant FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of steelFixture includes a clear glass and frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 120" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 9"Width: 7"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 2.2 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/8"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 171Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 3 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Chrome