From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting PD22753 Halo 53" Wide LED Drum Chandelier Brushed Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Kuzco Lighting PD22753 Halo 53" Wide LED Drum Chandelier Soft up/down light is emitted from LED arrays and diffuser concealed within the ring - a design which seems to almost hover within your space. A gentle curve to the disk’s external surface adds to the minimal appearance of the design.FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of aluminumIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 120" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 3-7/8"Minimum Height: 1-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 125"Width: 53"Product Weight: 26.4 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 2-1/8"Canopy Width: 11-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 2433, 2826, or 3356Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 106 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Brushed Silver