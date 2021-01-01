From modern forms
Modern Forms PD-89936 Groovy 36" Wide LED Globe Chandelier Black / Gold / White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Modern Forms PD-89936 Groovy 36" Wide LED Globe Chandelier A nostalgic, throwback paying homage to sixties. Wrapped in double layer acoustic felt available in a variety of two-tone ?nish combinations. A fun addition to chic restaurants and trending lounges with open space designs. Groovy brings an upscale downtown vibe to any space while reducing echo and noise pollution from crowds.FeaturesReplaceable LED moduleAluminum constructionIncludes a mouth blown etched glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsDimmable via ELV and 0-10V dimmingETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 36"Minimum Height: 39-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 126"Width: 36"Depth: 36"Product Weight: 8.54 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 8-3/4"Canopy Width: 8-3/4"Canopy Depth: 2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 274Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 14 wattsVoltage: 120, 240, and 277 voltsAverage Hours: 70000 Black / Gold / White