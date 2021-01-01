Modern Forms PD-64805R Chaos 5 Light 17" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant Black / Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

From modern forms
Modern Forms PD-64805R Chaos 5 Light 17" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant Chaos freezes a moment in time with breathtaking elegance. Ultra thin powered cables stabilize the suspension without visual interference. Each section of this sculptural form is equipped with consistent, LEDs for refined illumination throughout. Let chaos reign.Features:Height is simple to adjust through push pin connectors on the canopyConstructed from aluminumSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated 32 watt LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) or 0-10V dimmerAdjustable cord includedDesigned primarily for commercial use but can also be used in a residential settingDimensions:Height: 36"Minimum Height: 30"Maximum Height: 142"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 24.2lbsWire Length: 120"Integrated LED:Lumens: 2537Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Wattage: 32Voltage: 120, 240, 277Number of Light Source(s): 5Average Hours: 36000 Black / Aged Brass