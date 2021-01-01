Modern Forms PD-61738 Kinetic 4 Light 38" Wide Integrated LED Globe Chandelier Titanium Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

From modern forms
Modern Forms PD-61738 Kinetic 4 Light 38" Wide Integrated LED Globe Chandelier Whether you think of gyroscopes, the atomic structure or da Vinci’s “L’Uomo Vitruviano,” Kinetic has deep roots in science, exemplified by brilliant edge-lit LED panels that broadcast 360-degrees of seamless, even light. Even better, those rings are adjustable for a personalized look. New and noteworthy here is the smaller 28” size and a matte black finish—but you can still get the 38” and the original titanium too.FeaturesGyroscopic rings have a full range of adjustmentConstructed from aluminum and solid titaniumFixture includes white silica diffuser shadesCan be installed on vaulted ceilingsIncludes high powered replaceable LED moduleIncludes (1) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsDesigned for residential and commercial locationsSmooth and continuous dimming with a 0-10V dimmerETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 38"Minimum Height: 10"Maximum Height: 84"Width: 38"Diameter: 38"Product Weight: 28.45 lbsWire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 4374Wattage: 202 wattsVoltage: 120, 240, and 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 84,000 Titanium