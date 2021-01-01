From modern forms
Modern Forms PD-55048 The Ring 48" Wide LED Suspended Ring Chandelier Black / 2700K Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Modern Forms PD-55048 The Ring 48" Wide LED Suspended Ring Chandelier Simple yet refined. An elevated ring suspended above by its ultra-thin powered cables. Brushed aluminum or black finishes accentuate the tailored profile and seamless construction. Available in three CCT options with a 2700K-3000K-3500K CCT selectable switch located in the canopy.Features:Height is simple to adjust through push pin connectors on the canopyConstructed from aluminumSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated 43.9 watt LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV), Triac, or 0-10V dimmerAdjustable cord includedDesigned primarily for commercial use but can also be used in a residential settingDimensions:Height: 2"Minimum Height: 35"Maximum Height: 170"Width: 48"Depth: 48"Product Weight: 23.91lbsWire Length: 120"Integrated LED:Lumens: 3948, 3968, 4167Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Wattage: 43.9Voltage: 120, 240, 277Number of Light Source(s): 1Average Hours: 50000 Black / 2700K