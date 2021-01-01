Modern Forms PD-54728 Kryptonite 28" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier with Clear Piastra Glass Shades Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

From modern forms
Modern Forms PD-54728 Kryptonite 28" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier with Clear Piastra Glass Shades Like frozen branches shimmering with ice, Kryptonite takes inspiration from the beauty of nature, but its elegant geometrical form and the dazzling LED technology transcend the trees for a spectacular statement piece perfect in luxury homes, hotel atriums and opulent restaurants. Aluminum hardware finished in polished nickel is enjoined with sparkling rods of artisanal Piastra glass, and the arms are rotatable so you can personalize the look for whatever space you’re designing.Features:Constructed from aluminumIncludes clear Piastra glass shadesIntegrated 46 watt LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmerIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsDesigned primarily for commercial use but can also be used in a residential settingDimensions:Height: 40"Minimum Height: 50"Maximum Height: 142"Width: 28"Depth: 28"Product Weight: 22.78lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 2-1/2"Canopy Width: 5"Integrated LED:Lumens: 1780Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Wattage: 46Voltage: 120, 240, 277Number of Light Source(s): 1Average Hours: 50000 Polished Nickel