Modern Forms PD-45926 Portal 4 Light 20" Wide LED Pendant Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Modern Forms PD-45926 Portal 4 Light 20" Wide LED Pendant A welcoming style that makes a lasting impression. Portal is a modern expression of a classic lantern, ideal for corridors and foyers in ?ne homes, o?ces, or hotels. A minimalist design with strong robust illumination that adjusts easily for varying angles and con?gurations. FeaturesReplaceable LED moduleAluminum constructionSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsDimmable via ELV, TRIAC, and 0-10V dimmingETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 26"Minimum Height: 35"Maximum Hanging Height: 148"Width: 20"Depth: 17-5/8"Product Weight: 9.57 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 8-3/4"Canopy Width: 8-3/4"Canopy Depth: 2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 2094Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 37 wattsVoltage: 120, 240, and 277 voltsNumber of Light Sources: 4Average Hours: 55000 Aged Brass