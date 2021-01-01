Modern Forms PD-41728 Cascade 28" Tall LED Suspended Mini Pendant with K-2 Hand Cut Clear Crystal Shade Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

From modern forms
Modern Forms PD-41728 Cascade 28" Tall LED Suspended Mini Pendant with K-2 Hand Cut Clear Crystal Shade Suspended alone, in pairs or in multiples as a beautiful chandelier, Cascade captures the imagination and makes an alluring presentation in restaurants, hotel atriums and residences alike. The slim tapered form has a minimalist sensibility illuminating bountifully while the jeweled crystal caps, expertly hand-cut, punctuate each piece like a chic yet understated exclamation of luxury.Features:Height is simple to adjust through push pin connectors on the canopyConstructed from aluminumIncludes a K-2 hand cut clear crystal shadeDecorated with clear crystal accentsIntegrated 8 watt LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmerAdjustable cord includedDesigned primarily for commercial use but can also be used in a residential settingDimensions:Height: 28"Minimum Height: 29"Maximum Height: 120"Width: 1-1/2"Depth: 1-1/2"Product Weight: 3.09lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-3/4"Canopy Width: 6-1/2"Integrated LED:Lumens: 460Color Temperature: 3500KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Wattage: 8Voltage: 120, 240, 277Number of Light Source(s): 1Average Hours: 60000 Polished Nickel