Modern Forms PD-41723L Cascade 23 Light 54" Wide LED Suspended Linear Multi Light Pendant with K-2 Hand Cut Clear Crystal Shades Aged Brass Indoor
Modern Forms PD-41723L Cascade 23 Light 54" Wide LED Suspended Linear Multi Light Pendant with K-2 Hand Cut Clear Crystal Shades Suspended alone, in pairs or in multiples as a beautiful chandelier, Cascade captures the imagination and makes an alluring presentation in restaurants, hotel atriums and residences alike. The slim tapered form has a minimalist sensibility illuminating bountifully while the jeweled crystal caps, expertly hand-cut, punctuate each piece like a chic yet understated exclamation of luxury.Features:Height is simple to adjust through push pin connectors on the canopyConstructed from aluminumIncludes K-2 hand cut clear crystal shadesDecorated with clear crystal accentsSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated 175 watt LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmerAdjustable cord includedDesigned primarily for commercial use but can also be used in a residential settingDimensions:Height: 37"Minimum Height: 29"Maximum Height: 120"Width: 54"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 75.65lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 2-1/2"Canopy Width: 54"Canopy Depth: 12"Integrated LED:Lumens: 10575Color Temperature: 3500KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Wattage: 175Voltage: 120, 240, 277Number of Light Source(s): 23Average Hours: 60000 Aged Brass