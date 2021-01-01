From wac lighting
WAC Lighting PD-13720 Manhattan 20" Wide LED Drum Chandelier Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
WAC Lighting PD-13720 Manhattan 20" Wide LED Drum Chandelier A Luminous fabric shade with urban chic sophistication & LED illumination softened with a fabric shade. Manhattan easily converts from a Semi-flush mount to a pendant.FeaturesConstructed from aluminumComes with a fabric shadeSloped ceiling compatibleReplaceable LED lightingIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureDimmable with a compatible ELV dimmerETL rated for damp locationsCovered by a manufacturer 5 year warranty; 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 3-3/4"Minimum Height: 13"Maximum Hanging Height: 120"Width: 20"Depth: 20"Product Weight: 13.09 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 6-1/4"Canopy Depth: 6-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 2222Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 32 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Aged Brass