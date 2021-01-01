From wac lighting
WAC Lighting PD-12911 Smash 3" Wide LED Mini Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
WAC Lighting PD-12911 Smash 3" Wide LED Mini Pendant An alluring pendant all on its own, or in pairs.FeaturesConstructed from aluminumComes with a double clear and acrylic shadeSloped ceiling compatibleReplaceable LED lightingUniversal 120, 240, or 277 Voltage InputAdjustable cord includedDimmable with a compatible ELV dimmerETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered by a manufacturer 5 year warranty; 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 11-1/4"Width: 3-1/8"Depth: 3-1/8"Product Weight: 6.51 lbsCanopy Height: 1-3/16"Canopy Width: 6-1/2"Canopy Depth: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 340Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 5.7 wattsVoltage: 120, 240, and 277 voltsAverage Hours: 42000 Black