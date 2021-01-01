Quoizel PCGR1615 Glimmer Single Light 13" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Glass Shade and Crystal Sand Polished Chrome Indoor

Quoizel PCGR1615 Glimmer Single Light 13" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Glass Shade and Crystal Sand FeaturesComes with glass shade and crystal sandIncludes Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 3"Width: 13"Depth: 13"Cord Length: 6"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 13"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulbs Included: YesVoltage: 24 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRILumens: 1500 Flush Mount Polished Chrome