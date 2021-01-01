Quoizel PCBZ1620 Blaze Single Light 20-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture with Crystal-Encrusted Glass Diffuser Polished Chrome

Quoizel PCBZ1620 Blaze Single Light 20-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture with Crystal-Encrusted Glass Diffuser A simple yet stunning flush mount, the Blaze series is modern and sleek. The shimmering crystals float on a disk on glass that is frosted on the perimeter to enhance the striking design. The Polished Chrome finish on the base and accents add the perfect finishing touch.FeaturesConstructed from steelGlass diffuser is encrusted with shimmering crystalsIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locations10 year electrical components limited warranty / 3 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3"Width: 20-1/2"Product Weight: 11.9 lbsCord Length: 6"Canopy Height: 2-1/2"Canopy Width: 19"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 29 wattsLumens: 3070Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Flush Mount Polished Chrome