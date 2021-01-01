PB Comfort Square Arm Slipcovered Right Arm Loveseat Double Chaise Sectional, Down Blend Wrapped Cushions, Sunbrella(R) Performance Slub Tweed Pebble

$4,548.00
In stock
Buy at potterybarn

Description

Sink into this sectional just once, and you'll know how PB Comfort got its name.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com