PB Comfort Roll Arm Upholstered Right Arm Sofa with Double Chaise Sectional, Box Edge Down Blend Wrapped Cushions, Sunbrella(R) Performance Boss Herringbone Charcoal

$4,348.00
In stock
Buy at potterybarn

Description

Sink into this sectional just once, and you'll know how PB Comfort got its name.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com