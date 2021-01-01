The Paxton collection combines geometrically arranged chunky glass bobeches with a frame of super-sleek, tapered crystal column ending with a single hanging glass ball. The delicate lines of the shapely frame, combined with the precisely balanced arms and simple, tailored shade, create a clean, transitional feeling with a distinct, mid-century modern flair. Stylish, modern and minimal, Paxton brings luxurious appeal to a variety of interior spaces. Crystorama Paxton 8-Light Polished Nickel Modern/Contemporary Crystal Chandelier | 8109-PN