From song of style
Song of Style Pawnie Blousson Pants in Grey. - size M (also in S)
Advertisement
Song of Style Pawnie Blousson Pants in Grey. - size M (also in S) Song of Style Pawnie Blousson Pants in Grey. - size M (also in S) 45% rayon 40% nylon 15% poly. Hand wash cold. Elastic waistband and cuffs. Rib knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. 20 at the knee narrows to 8.5 at the leg opening. Imported. SOSR-WP41. ACP292 H20. The Song of Style girl is understated yet elevated. She's not consumed by trends, but instead focuses on timeless pieces. She is energetic, artsy, bold, and colorful... just like founder Aimee Song. An influential fashion and lifestyle blogger, Aimee's passion for art, photography, and architecture inspire the SOS collection's signature looks: puffy-sleeved dresses, retro tailoring, and offbeat color combinations and textures. It infuses even the simplest basics with playful details and hints of glamour. In essence, Song of Style encourages individuality and all the fun ways to express it.