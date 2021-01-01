From impressions
Impressions Pavel Modern Scroll Indoor Area Rug 5x8
Set Includes: One (1) Area RugMaterial: 100% PolypropyleneColors: Black-Grey, Brown, BiegePattern: Damask, Scroll, OrnamentalPile Height: 0.31"Quality: OEKO-TEX Certified to meet safety and environmental standards. Sturdy jute backing. Anti-Static, Fire retardant, Moth Proof, HydrophobicStyle: Modern, ContemporaryCare: Vacuum regularly to prevent dust and crumbs from setting into the fibers. Avoid continuous exposure to sunlight. Use scissors to remove any loose ends. Turn from time to time to equalize wear. Rugs are stain, mold and mildew resistant. Spot clean for best resultsDimensions: 2' x 3' is 2 feet wide x 3 feet long, 2' 7" x 8' is 2 feet 7 inches wide x 8 feet long, 4' x 6' is 4 feet wide x 6 feet long, 5' x 8' is 5 feet wide x 8 feet long, 8' x 10' is 8 feet wide x 10 feet long