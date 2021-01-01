From suzy levian
Pave Cubic Zirconia Golden Sterling Silver Gucci Link 7 Bracelet
It's the perfect tennis bracelet for any night out or casual work day look. This gucci link bracelet features pave white cubic zirconia hand set in golden sterling silver. The pave design allows for a moveable pattern to sit on your wrist comfortably. To finish this perfect look, this bracelet secures with a lobster claw clasp to ensure a safe and secure fit the whole time it's locked on your wrist. Suzy Levian wishes to spread beauty across the world through creating breathtaking jewelry. She incorporates the natural beauty combined with classic simplicity to create magnificent jewelry like this gorgeous tennis bracelet. The thin and smooth design allows for this bracelet to be worn as a stackable piece or as a single bracelet. Depending on your mood and the occassion you can dress your look around this gorgeous bracelet. This gucci link bracelet measures 7 inches long and 5 inches thick, making it perfectly suitable for stacking together with matching tennis bracelets, bangles or even your watch. Jewelry Type: Fine Stone Shape: Round Jewelry Setting: Pave Stone: Cubic Zirconia Clasp: Lobster Claw Bracelet Style: Link, Fashion, Tennis, Stackable Jewelry Finish: High Polish Metal Color: Yellow Metal: Sterling Silver Exact Color: White Length: 7 Inch