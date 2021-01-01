From feiss
Feiss Pave 3-Light Polished Nickel Ceiling Fixture
The Feiss Pave 3-light semi flush fixture in polished nickel enhances the beauty of your home with ample light and style to match today's trends. Inspired by the craftsmanship of fine jewelry, a Crystal inlay is coupled with the Polished Nickel finish and White Shantung Silk shades in each fixture of the Pave lighting collection by Feiss to add sparkle in an unexpected and cleanly tailored way. This transitional design delivers vibrant elegance to any room’s design without overpowering the rest of the beautiful decor. The lighting collection includes a 5-Light Chandelier, 3-Light Chandelier, 3-Light Drum, 1-Light Mini-Pendant, 2-Light Flush mount, 1-Light Wall Sconce, as well as 2-Light, 3-Light and 4-Light Vanity fixtures which all have Opal Etched glass shades.