From rebrilliant
Paulette Closet System Starter Kit
Advertisement
Robust and Stainless Steel Frame: This customized wardrobe rack kit uses thickened and reinforced high-quality steel as the main material and specially powder coated for protecting it from any water, rust or corrosion. The strengthened steel tube with strong load bearing is stable and sturdy.Flexible Height-Adjustable Shelves: The wire mesh closet kit shelving snap fitting the main frame with a built-in retention hole to facilitate height adjustment and still keep in shape even under pressure. Adjustable shelving heights are convenient for when shelving needs change or oddly-sized items arrive.Maximize Storage in Any Room: Configuration for 3 ft. to 5 ft. wide closets, shelving is 15-inch deep. You can install this multi-functional storage kit in the closet, bedroom, garage or for any place where has a limited room while it requests large storage space, such as bathroom, doorway, garage, laundry, or closet. Featuring 125" shelving space and 88" hanging space, it can hold everything from clothes and suitcases to tools and sundries.Easy to Install and Clean: With detailed assembly instructions and all hardware delivery, the closet storage kit can be easily set up at any time. Its smooth surface is convenient for daily maintenance, and any stains can be wiped quickly with a soft damp cloth. Breathable mesh design helps air ventilation and keeps items from moisture.Multiple Organization Kit: This storage room organization kit includes (3) 36 inches Shelves, (1)26 inches Shelves, (2) 36 inches Top Rails, (10) Brackets, (4) 36 inches Uprights, (3) Hang Rods (4)22 inches Rail Covers for completing the fixed installation system.