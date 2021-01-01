Paugh Vinyl Single Shower Curtain + Hooks

Selling point:All new polyester[Within the package] 1 set includes all 13 pieces (1 shower curtain + 12 PCS / C hooks), ideal size shower curtain: (71 "x71"). Suitable for most people's needs. No padding is required.[Digital pattern of attractive women] High-definition graphic design printed with advanced colorfast technology. This beautiful portrait of an African American lady will add vitality to the bathroom and bring joy to you and your family. This is a good gift for family, friends, colleagues, etc.[Environmentally friendly materials] Made of high-quality, high-quality polyester fiber and soft flannel, with the characteristics of waterproof, non-slip, durable, hygienic, safe and skin-friendly. This shower curtain and cushion cover have no chemical odor . Don't cause any harm to you and your family.[High-grade polyester / waterproof] The bathroom printing shower curtain is made of high-grade polyester, which has excellent waterproof function. Water will slip and prevent immersion. Easy to clean and dry quickly. It works perfectly without a liner. Keep the house clean and fresh.[Accessories hooks] We provide you with 12 hooks for free. Easily fit any standard size shower / bath, and can use straight or curved shower rods. Our friendly and reliable customer service will reply to you when you need it! You can buy with confidence!Features:Bathroom shower curtain size: 180 * 180cmbathroom shower curtains: 378 gramsPacking: OPP bagProduct Type: Shower CurtainColor: Brown/BlackMaterial: VinylMaterial Details: Products Included: Shower Curtain;HooksPieces Included: 1 Shower curtain, 12 pieces C-hooksWater Repellent: YesTheme: No ThemePattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorWeighted Hem: NoHooks Included: YesNumber of Hooks Included: 12Hook Material: Hook Color: SilverLiner Included: NoLiner Material: Liner Color: Liner Required: YesReversible: NoSame Pattern on Both Sides: Second Image Theme: Washing Care: Hand wash;Machine washLicensed Product: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayBath Mat Included: NoNumber of Bath Mats Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSet/Single: Single Shower CurtainContour Mat Included: NoToilet Seat Cover Included: NoTowels Included: NoNumber of Towels Included: Bathroom Accessories Included: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAHookless: NoRuffled: NoDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Spefications:ADA Compliant: YesOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: TAA Compliant: YesNFPA 701 Certified: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesTextile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: YesCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: YesEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: YesEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certifi